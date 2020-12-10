Badr Hari: There is no respect in this game – there is only hate, violence, knocking people out

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76. The pair squares off in a heavyweight title eliminator, battling it out live on pay-per-view from a studio location in Holland.

Advertisements

At the pre-fight press conference held earlier today Hari said he felt confident and strong, and couldn’t wait for the fight week. Adegbuyi, who’s training partner with the current GLORY heavyweight titleholder Rico Verhoeven, promised to show “good things” that he had learned from the champion and coach Dennis Krauweel.

“I don’t think I have to tell people which Badr they are going to see,” Hari said when asked what fight fans should expect from him next Saturday. “They have already seen me for 20 years knocking people out and that’s it. Next week [will be] the same.”

“The only thing Dennis Krauweel and Rico [Verhoeven] can teach him [Adegbuyi] is that I hit hard. When I hit him – he hit the ground. So that’s it. Let’s keep it simple. Let’s not talk to much.”

Benjamin Adegbuyi is the winner of GLORY Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2018. He also twice challenged Verhoeven, yet failed to claim the belt.

“I don’t respect him, bro,” Hari said. Maybe as a human [I do] if the fight is over. But for now he is my enemy, so there is no respect in this game. There is only hate, violence, knocking people out and that’s it.”

In his previous bout in December 2019 Badr Hari suffered the defeat via third-round TKO in the rematch with Verhoeven. He knocked the champion down twice, but was unable to continue, and was forced to withdraw due to leg injury suffered after throwing a spin kick.

Benjamin Adegbuyi was asked to elaborate on his previous statement, that he would “like to knock Badr out, which may not be possible because he has a habit of quitting all the time”.

“We all know, he knows, I know, everybody knows,” Adegbuyi said. “When the fight gets difficult he finds a way to go out, that what I was meaning.

Hari responded, continuing speak with a cold stone face. It wasn’t exactly clear whether he was serious or in fact being ironical.

“Yeah, I think he speaks the truth,” Hari said. He has been watching me for a long time.”

“I think he saw the fight with [Errol] Zimmerman, he saw the fight with [Ruslan] Karaev, he saw the fight with Alistair [Overeem]… He saw all the fights I quit. I think he did his homework very well. So if he thinks I am quitter – we will see.”

Hari knocked Errol Zimmerman out in the third round, as well as twice stopped Ruslan Karaev in their two last fights out of three in total. He also dominated Alistair Overeem in the first round of their rematch.

“You know, this guy is easy money, bro. Easy money. I am telling you, this is a walk in the park.”

Kickboxing fans can watch Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi live on FITE. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. In the UK the PPV card begins at 8 pm GMT and 9 pm CET in Holland and the rest of Western Europe. In Australia Badr vs Benny kicks off at 7 am AEDT on Sunday, December 20 in Australia.

The full GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card can be found here.