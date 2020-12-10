Search
Kickboxing

Badr Hari: There is no respect in this game – there is only hate, violence, knocking people out

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Badr Hari faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76. The pair squares off in a heavyweight title eliminator, battling it out live on pay-per-view from a studio location in Holland.

Advertisements

At the pre-fight press conference held earlier today Hari said he felt confident and strong, and couldn’t wait for the fight week. Adegbuyi, who’s training partner with the current GLORY heavyweight titleholder Rico Verhoeven, promised to show “good things” that he had learned from the champion and coach Dennis Krauweel.

“I don’t think I have to tell people which Badr they are going to see,” Hari said when asked what fight fans should expect from him next Saturday. “They have already seen me for 20 years knocking people out and that’s it. Next week [will be] the same.”

“The only thing Dennis Krauweel and Rico [Verhoeven] can teach him [Adegbuyi] is that I hit hard. When I hit him – he hit the ground. So that’s it. Let’s keep it simple. Let’s not talk to much.”

Benjamin Adegbuyi is the winner of GLORY Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2018. He also twice challenged Verhoeven, yet failed to claim the belt.

“I don’t respect him, bro,” Hari said. Maybe as a human [I do] if the fight is over. But for now he is my enemy, so there is no respect in this game. There is only hate, violence, knocking people out and that’s it.”

In his previous bout in December 2019 Badr Hari suffered the defeat via third-round TKO in the rematch with Verhoeven. He knocked the champion down twice, but was unable to continue, and was forced to withdraw due to leg injury suffered after throwing a spin kick.

Benjamin Adegbuyi was asked to elaborate on his previous statement, that he would “like to knock Badr out, which may not be possible because he has a habit of quitting all the time”.

“We all know, he knows, I know, everybody knows,” Adegbuyi said. “When the fight gets difficult he finds a way to go out, that what I was meaning.

Hari responded, continuing speak with a cold stone face. It wasn’t exactly clear whether he was serious or in fact being ironical.

“Yeah, I think he speaks the truth,” Hari said. He has been watching me for a long time.”

“I think he saw the fight with [Errol] Zimmerman, he saw the fight with [Ruslan] Karaev, he saw the fight with Alistair [Overeem]… He saw all the fights I quit. I think he did his homework very well. So if he thinks I am quitter – we will see.”

Hari knocked Errol Zimmerman out in the third round, as well as twice stopped Ruslan Karaev in their two last fights out of three in total. He also dominated Alistair Overeem in the first round of their rematch.

“You know, this guy is easy money, bro. Easy money. I am telling you, this is a walk in the park.”

Kickboxing fans can watch Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi live on FITE. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. In the UK the PPV card begins at 8 pm GMT and 9 pm CET in Holland and the rest of Western Europe. In Australia Badr vs Benny kicks off at 7 am AEDT on Sunday, December 20 in Australia.

The full GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

GLORY 76 co-main event suffers a blow – Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart 3 falls off again

Kickboxing
The trilogy fight between reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart has once again been cancelled. It will not serve as...
Read more

Watch Badr Hari vs Hesdy Gerges rematch at GLORY Kickboxing 51 – full event video

Kickboxing
Kickboxing legend Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator live...
Read more

Watch 5 Badr Hari knockouts – kickboxing star returns against Benjamin Adegbuyi on Dec 19

Kickboxing
Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland. Former K-1 and It's Showtime heavyweight champion faces Benjamin Adegbuyi...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Badr Hari: There is no respect in this game – there is only hate, violence, knocking people out

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76....
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev final press conference live stream video – 2 pm London time

Anthony Joshua defends his unified heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC 256 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (video)

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) makes the second defense of his belt against challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) in the main event of UFC 256...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Bellator 254 results and live stream video – Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 254 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 10. In the main event undefeated flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 co-main event suffers a blow – Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart 3 falls off again

The trilogy fight between reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart has once again been cancelled. It will not serve as...
Read more
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary press conference live stream video – 3 pm ET

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) and Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight matchup on Saturday, December 12....
Read more
Boxing

Ricky Hatton’s son Cambell signs with Matchroom Boxing

Campbell Hatton, son of Manchester's two-weight World Champion Ricky Hatton, has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and will make...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari: There is no respect in this game – there is only hate, violence, knocking people out

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76....
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097