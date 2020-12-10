Search
Boxing

Elvis Rodriguez vs Larry Fryers joins Stevenson vs Clary undercard

Newswire
Elvis Rodriguez vs Larry Fryers
Elvis Rodriguez vs Larry Fryers

Knockout artist Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez aims to leave the building with one last knockout to end 2020. Rodriguez, who has four knockouts in three rounds or less since July, will face veteran “Lethal” Larry Fryers in a six-round welterweight contest Saturday at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Rodriguez vs Fryers live on ESPN Plus. The bout will be part of the Stevenson vs Clary undercard stream, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The ESPN-televised tripleheader starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, featuring the junior lightweight battle between Shakur Stevenson and Toka Kahn Clary in the main event. Boxing fans around the world can watch the fight live on FITE.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that Top Rank has given me and the effort of my team to keep me fit and ready,” Rodriguez said. “I would like to be recognized as Prospect of the Year. It would be a great recognition of my talent, effort, sacrifice and discipline. I believe that I would be the first Dominican boxer named Prospect of the Year. Representing the Dominican flag is a source of pride for me. I feel committed to bringing a world title to my country.”

Said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, “I have not seen a more talented prospect this year than Elvis Rodriguez, and with the incomparable Freddie Roach in his corner, he is in wonderful hands.”

Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) is 5-0 in 2020, including a slew of highlight-reel knockouts since making his Bubble debut July 2 with a one-punch knockout over Danny Murray. He last fought Oct. 9 and knocked out the usually durable veteran Cameron Krael with a right hook in the third round. Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), a New York-based Irishman, returns to The Bubble following a unanimous decision loss in June to unbeaten prospect John Bauza.

The current Stevenson vs Clary card can be found below ( fight order to be finalized).

Stevenson vs Clary card

Main Card

  • Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), 10 round super middleweight

Undercard

  • Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) vs. Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) vs. Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs), 6/8 rounds, featherweight
  • Jesse Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs), 6/8 rounds light flyweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) vs Larry Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Land (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Kasir Goldston (1-0) vs. Llewelyn McClamy (2-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, welterweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Clay Collard vs Quincy LaVallais 2 and Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Valdes top Stevenson vs Clary undercard

Boxing
Boxing's breakout cult sensation of 2020, "Cassius" Clay Collard, hopes to close out the year with a little slice of revenge. Collard will fight...
Read more

Edgar Berlanga vs Ulises Sierra kicks off Stevenson vs Clary card live on ESPN, Dec 12

Boxing
Super middleweight wrecking ball Edgar "The Chosen One" Berlanga has been "The Perfect One" thus far, knocking out all 15 of his professional opponents...
Read more

Rio Olympics Gold Medalist Tony Yoka faces Christian Hammer live on ESPN+, Friday Nov 27

Boxing
Tony Yoka, the dynamic heavyweight punching Parisian, aims to impress in his ESPN platform debut. Yoka, who won a super heavyweight gold medal for...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC 256 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (video)

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) makes the second defense of his belt against challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) in the main event of UFC 256...
Read more
Boxing

Martin Bakole looks for Michael Hunter rematch – I already asked him and he said yes

Martin Bakole is targeting a rematch with Michael Hunter - the first man to inflict a defeat on him in the pros. He first...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 254 weigh-in results and video – main event set, 1 fight cancelled

Bellator 254 features undefeated women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) making the fifth defense of her title against unbeaten challenger Juliana Velasquez (10-0) on...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev final press conference live stream video – 2 pm London time

Anthony Joshua defends his unified heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC 256 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (video)

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) makes the second defense of his belt against challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) in the main event of UFC 256...
Read more
MMA

Full Fight Video: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retains flyweight title by submission of Valerie Letourneau

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes the fifth defense of her flyweight title against Juliana Vlesaquez in the main event of Bellator 254 on Thursday, December 10...
Read more
Boxing

Elvis Rodriguez vs Larry Fryers joins Stevenson vs Clary undercard

Knockout artist Elvis "The Dominican Kid" Rodriguez aims to leave the building with one last knockout to end 2020. Rodriguez, who has four knockouts...
Read more
Boxing

Martin Bakole looks for Michael Hunter rematch – I already asked him and he said yes

Martin Bakole is targeting a rematch with Michael Hunter - the first man to inflict a defeat on him in the pros. He first...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097