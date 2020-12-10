Ilima-Lei Macfarlane makes the fifth defense of her flyweight title against Juliana Vlesaquez in the main event of Bellator 254 on Thursday, December 10 (how to watch and start time here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Ilimanator” in her second defense against Valerie Letourneau two years back. You can watch it up top.
Full Fight Video: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retains flyweight title by submission of Valerie Letourneau
