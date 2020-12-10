GLORY 76 co-main event suffers a blow – Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart 3 falls off again

The trilogy fight between reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart has once again been cancelled. It will not serve as a co-main event at GLORY Kickboxing 76, that is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 live on pay-per-view from an undisclosed studio location in Holland.

The pair was first set to square the differences in October 2019. The contest fell off after Doumbe suffered elbow injury and was forced to pull out. The rescheduled for March 2020 battle fall off due to pandemic. The date this past November neither went ahead, after the main event fighter Badr Hari tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire card to be postponed. The fourth cancellation comes after Groenhart withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

“Dear fans, I would like to take a minute apologizing for training too hard for this fight, which took me to an injury,” Murthel Groenhart posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately I’m out of the fight, but not out off this war. My lawyer/manager is in negotiating of taking this fight to the next glory event… to be continued.”

Doumbe defeated Groenhart by unanimous decision after three rounds in their first fight in March 2016. In August 2017 the latter took the revenge as well as claimed welterweight title after five rounds by split decision.

While one can say a trash talk in kickboxing is quite silly (unless you are Badr Hari of course), Cedric Doumbe posted the following:

“Message to Murthel Groenhart, the coward who is canceling the fight… Again! You knew what was coming don’t you? I’m not all the guy you face before, you know when you come face me you come to die and I know you don’t wanna die. Coward. Don’t pray for Murthel anymore! [sic]”.

Doumbe vs Groenhart 3 starts to resemble a never materialized Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson matchup in the UFC. The contest was booked, rebooked and rescheduled multiple times, to only fall off at the last minute.

With just over a week until the fight day, the promotion announced that Doumbe remains on the card. A new opponent is currently being seek and is expected to be announced shortly.

Doumbe is riding the five-win streak. He won his previous bout in June 2019 by knockout in the second round against Alim Nabiev. In March the same year he TKO’d former welterweight champion Harut Grigorian also in Round 2 and became a two-time GLORY welterweight champion.

GLORY 76 is headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between K-1 legend Badr Hari and Benjamin Adengbuyi. The pair faces off in a heavyweight title eliminator. The full fight card can be found here.

Kickboxing fans can watch the event live on FITE.