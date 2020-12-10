Search
Boxing

Martin Bakole looks for Michael Hunter rematch – I already asked him and he said yes

Newswire
Martin Bakole
Martin Bakole | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Martin Bakole meets Sergey Kuzmin for WBC International Heavyweight title on Joshua vs Pulev undercard

Martin Bakole is targeting a rematch with Michael Hunter – the first man to inflict a defeat on him in the pros. He first should beat dangerous Russian Sergey Kuzmin this Saturday at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Joshua vs Pulev card live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland, and on DAZN in the US and Australia and other countries.

Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) meets Kuzmin in a high-stakes battle for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s return to UK soil against IBF Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev, and the Congo-born Airdrie resident hopes that a win will lead to even bigger fights in 2021.

The 27-year-old, who is trained by Billy Nelson, has won four on the bounce since his sole defeat to Hunter at York Hall in 2018, whilst the American has won three since, including a victory against Kuzmin. A rematch with ‘The Bounty’ is at the top of Bakole’s wish list.

“Saturday is going to be a good fight, I hope Michael Hunter will sit down and see who is going to win,” Bakole said on a ZOOM media conference call on Tuesday. “I know I am going to win this fight in style and the next one is going to be against him.

“I already asked him and he said yes. I learnt a lot from that loss, like you say, and we’re learning from making mistakes. I have improved massively since that loss and if we were to rematch Michael Hunter I would show what I have learnt since then.

“I’m going to beat him [Kuzmin] and the next one I want is Hunter. I always call him out, so we can fight again, why not have a rematch. He says everyone is avoiding him, so I’m here calling him out. Why not have a rematch?”

Bakole vs. kuzmin is part of a huge night of action in London headlined by Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) in defense of his unified IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs).

The full Joshua vs Pulev card and start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

