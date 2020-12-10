Search
Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary press conference live stream video – 3 pm ET

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) and Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight matchup on Saturday, December 12. The contest headlines the Top Rank Boxing card taking place at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Boxing fans can watch the event on ESPN and live stream on FITE.

The Stevenson vs Clary pre-fight conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The live stream video is available up top. In attendance the main event fighters, as well as undercard competitors.

The co-feature bout will see Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) up against Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the main card Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) meets Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the Stevenson vs Clary undercard bouts live stream on ESPN Plus Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) takes on Larry Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, and Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) and Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs) do eight-round battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Stevenson vs Clary card

Main Card

  • Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), 10 round super middleweight

Undercard

  • Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) vs. Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) vs. Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs), 6/8 rounds, featherweight
  • Jesse Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs), 6/8 rounds light flyweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Larry Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Land (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Kasir Goldston (1-0) vs. Llewelyn McClamy (2-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

