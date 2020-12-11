Search
Boxing

Anthony Joshua on loss against Andy Ruiz – I don’t think that’s enough to change someone

Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua at the final pre-fight press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces Kubrat Pulev in defense of his titles

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout, headlining the fight card at SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans can watch the event live on DAZN.

The final pre-fight press conference was held on Thursday. Joshua addressed issues he had to deal with last year, including his defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in their first fight. The two-time heavyweight champion also said he understands what needs to be done to beat his next opponent, Pulev.

Check out a summary of what Anthony Joshua had to say at the final pre-fight presser below. The video can be found here.

“The pressure that I went through last year was tough, but it made me mentally stronger. I grew a thicker skin. I’ve always been tough and wanted to fight the best, that’s never been an issue.

“What have I got to lose? I’ve got everything to gain. I want to be successful in boxing and the only way to be successful is take on big challenges. This is just another one I’m looking forward to competing with.

“I want to promote boxing; I don’t yearn for that credit. I’m very motivated, I’m hungry, that’s why I put myself forward for any opportunity. I’ve got a family to feed, friends I want to do business with, the worlds my oyster. At the end of the day, I can’t expect anyone to love me if I don’t love myself, so I respect myself, and that’s why I put in work every single day.

“I’ve been fighting at a top level ever since I walked into the gym. I had a three-year amateur career, going from walking into the gym to competing at the European Championships, World Championships and the Olympics.

“I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times but I’m still here today. That never changed me, just because I took a loss from Ruiz I don’t think that’s enough to change someone. Every fighter trains hard, but it’s character that separates us, and I’ve got a lot of character.

“I’m going to go into the fight, I’m definitely going to get hit and he’s going to get hit, it’s going to be last man standing.

“It’ll be good for the fans, but my focus will be just on Pulev. No disrespect to the fans coming in but I’ve got a serious job I need to complete. God willing I’m confident I’ll enjoy the victory after.

“I’ve known Kubrat Pulev for many years. I was in the training camp when his brother was sparring Warren Baister. I was in Klitschko’s camp when he prepared for Pulev. I understand some of tactics that need to go in to beating him.

“I’m prepared for the fight to go to the final bell, I feel like I’m a 15 round fighter not a 12-round fighter. If it needs to go 12 rounds, I’ll be more than capable to carry my stamina, my boxing IQ, concentration and strength until the final bell.”

The full Joshua vs Ruiz undercard can be found here.

The event start time and how to watch in the UK, US and Australia and the rest of the world can be found here.

BoxingFeaturedLatest News

