Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in video live stream and results – 1 pm London time

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) in a twelve-round matchup on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live on DAZN in the US and Australia and other countries, and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The event start time can be found here.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Joshua vs. Pulev official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 11 at 1 pm GMT (London time), which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US.

In Australia Joshua vs. Pulev weigh-in start time converts to Saturday, December 12 at 12 am AEDT. The live stream video is available up top.

The full Joshua vs Pulev card can be found below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Joshua vs Pulev card

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – for vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title

Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) vs. Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), heavyweight

Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) – for vacant WBC International Heavyweight title

Kieron Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Macaulay McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds super welterweight

Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Fearon (9-2), 8 rounds, welterweight

Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super bantamweight