Bellator 254 results and live stream video – Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 254 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 10. In the main event undefeated flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) makes the fifth defense of her belt against unbeaten challenger Juliana Velasquez (10-0).

In the co-main event Magomed Magomedov (16-1) and Matheus Mattos (12-1-1) square off at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 254 main card live on CBS Sports Network. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and CBSsports.com, kicking off at 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm.

Stay tuned with Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs Velasquez results below.

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez results

Main Card

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez

Magomed Magomedov vs. Matheus Mattos

Linton Vassell vs. Ronny Markes

Davion Franklin vs. Anthony Garrett

Preliminary Card

Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Billy Goff

Kenny Champion vs. Cody Law

Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter

Kemran Lachinov vs. Shamil Nikaev

Maurice Jackson vs. Grant Neal

