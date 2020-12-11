Search
Best Shots: Juliana Velasquez defeats Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to become new flyweight champion

Juliana Velasquez scores a unanimous decision against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to become a new Bellator women's flyweight champion

Juliana Velasquez secured a unanimous decision against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in the main event of Bellator 254 earlier today (Dec. 11 AEDT). After five rounds two judges scored the fight 48-47 and one judge had 49-46 all in favor of the Brazilian judoka, who as a result became a new flyweight champion. Check out some of the best fight photos below, while the complete results from the event can be found here.

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

In addition to the win and earning the belt, Juliana Velasquez remains undefeated and updates her record to 11-0. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane loses the title in her fifth defense and suffers the first defeat in her career, dropping to 11-1.

Juliana Velasquez vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Juliana Velasquez

