Best Shots: Juliana Velasquez defeats Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to become new flyweight champion

Juliana Velasquez secured a unanimous decision against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in the main event of Bellator 254 earlier today (Dec. 11 AEDT). After five rounds two judges scored the fight 48-47 and one judge had 49-46 all in favor of the Brazilian judoka, who as a result became a new flyweight champion. Check out some of the best fight photos below, while the complete results from the event can be found here.

In addition to the win and earning the belt, Juliana Velasquez remains undefeated and updates her record to 11-0. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane loses the title in her fifth defense and suffers the first defeat in her career, dropping to 11-1.