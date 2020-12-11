ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 live stream – Errol Zimmerman vs Rade Opacic on the card – 11:30 pm AEDT

ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts on Friday, December 11. The stream is scheduled for 11:30 pm AEDT and is available up top.

In the main event Taiki Naito and Jonathan Haggerty square off in a three-round flyweight battle in Muay Thai.

Naito is riding the four-win streak. Former flyweight Muay Thai champion Haggerty is looking to rebound from a pair of back to back defeats suffered against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Among other bouts, Errol Zimmerman faces Rade Opacic in a three-round heavyweight kickboxing matchup.

K-1 vet Zimmerman has had ups and downs in his career. Nevertheless his resume includes a number of notable wins, including the first-round KOs of Rico Verhoeven and Jerome Le Banner, to name a couple.

Rade Opacic made a name for himself in April 2017, when he KO’d Ondrej Hutnik with a massive head kick at Simply the Best 14 Prague (video here).

The full card can be found below.

ONE Big Bang 2 card

Taiki Naito vs. Jonathan Haggerty, flyweight Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs. Elliot Compton, lightweight kickboxing

Tetsuya Yamada vs. Kim Jae Woong, featherweight MMA

Errol Zimmerman vs. Rade Opacic, heavyweight kickboxing

Agilan Thani vs. Tyler McGuire, welterweight MMA

Ali Motamed vs. Chen Rui, bantamweight MMA