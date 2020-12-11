Search
Video

ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 live stream – Errol Zimmerman vs Rade Opacic on the card – 11:30 pm AEDT

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts on Friday, December 11. The stream is scheduled for 11:30 pm AEDT and is available up top.

Advertisements

In the main event Taiki Naito and Jonathan Haggerty square off in a three-round flyweight battle in Muay Thai.

Naito is riding the four-win streak. Former flyweight Muay Thai champion Haggerty is looking to rebound from a pair of back to back defeats suffered against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Among other bouts, Errol Zimmerman faces Rade Opacic in a three-round heavyweight kickboxing matchup.

K-1 vet Zimmerman has had ups and downs in his career. Nevertheless his resume includes a number of notable wins, including the first-round KOs of Rico Verhoeven and Jerome Le Banner, to name a couple.

Rade Opacic made a name for himself in April 2017, when he KO’d Ondrej Hutnik with a massive head kick at Simply the Best 14 Prague (video here).

The full card can be found below.

ONE Big Bang 2 card

Taiki Naito vs. Jonathan Haggerty, flyweight Muay Thai

Nieky Holzken vs. Elliot Compton, lightweight kickboxing

Tetsuya Yamada vs. Kim Jae Woong, featherweight MMA

Errol Zimmerman vs. Rade Opacic, heavyweight kickboxing

Agilan Thani vs. Tyler McGuire, welterweight MMA

Ali Motamed vs. Chen Rui, bantamweight MMA

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingMMAMuay ThaiVideo

Add a comment

Related

Two live ONE Championship events titled ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Collision Course’ set for December in Singapore

Press Release
ONE Championship announced ONE: Big Bang on 4 December and ONE: Collision Course on 18 December. The two events will be broadcast live from...
Read more

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 4 full event video and results

Video
The fourth edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight. The five-fight card features kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. In the main...
Read more

Best Shots: John Lineker TKO’s Kevin Belingon in ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event (photos)

MMA
John Lineker stopped former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon in the second round of their ONE: Inside the Matrix 3 main event, when he...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Anthony Joshua on loss against Andy Ruiz – I don’t think that’s enough to change someone

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 254 results and live stream video – Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 254 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 10. In the main event undefeated flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari: There is no respect in this game – there is only hate, violence, knocking people out

Badr Hari is back in the ring on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 live stream – Errol Zimmerman vs Rade Opacic on the card – 11:30 pm AEDT

ONE Championship: Big Bang 2 features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts on Friday, December 11. The stream is scheduled for...
Read more
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson: I don’t see him as a bum – Toka Kahn Clary ready to show the world who he is

Undefeated Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday,...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua on loss against Andy Ruiz – I don’t think that’s enough to change someone

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on...
Read more
UFC

UFC 256 time US, Australia, how to watch, Figueiredo vs Moreno, main event, full fight card

UFC 256 features ten bouts on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). In the main event the reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 254 results and live stream video – Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 254 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 10. In the main event undefeated flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez

December 10, 2020

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097