Shakur Stevenson: I don’t see him as a bum – Toka Kahn Clary ready to show the world who he is

Undefeated Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-round junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). The pair battles it out in the main event of Top Rank Boxing card held at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on FITE internationally and on ESPN in the US.

The pre-fight press conference was held on Thursday. Both fighters addressed their upcoming challenge, saying they were happy to face one another. The video can be found here.

“The Bubble days feel like the amateur days all over again,” said silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics Shakur Stevenson. “There is not a lot of people around you, and you only focus on the fight.”

“I don’t think he is a bad fighter at all,” Stevenson said about his next opponent. “I don’t see him as a bum. I see him as a real test, and I’m ready to put on my best performance to date. I’m one of the best young fighters in the sport. They need to put some respect on my name, and on Saturday, I’m going to show them why.”

Toka Kahn Clary said that opportunity to share the ring with a former Olympic medalist and former world champion was a blessing.

“I’m ready to show the world who Toka Kahn is. I’m ready for this level of opposition. We’ve been working hard for this. I’m excited about this fight.”

Stevenson vs Clary main card on FITE also includes Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) up against Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight, and Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) faceoff Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Among Stevenson vs Clary undercard bouts live stream on ESPN Plus, Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) faces Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight, and Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) battles Larry Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight.

The event start time and how to watch can be found here.