UFC 256 time US, Australia, how to watch, Figueiredo vs Moreno, main event, full fight card

UFC 256 features ten bouts on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). In the main event the reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) makes the second defense of his belt, as well as the second appearance inside the Octagon within three weeks, when he faces challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-1).

In the co-main event Tony Ferguson is looking to rebounded from the defeat he suffered against Justin Gaethje this past May, when he takes on Charles Oliveira. The full UFC 256 card can be found below.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 256 main card live and exclusive on ESPN Plus PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 256 undercard is available for live stream on ESPN Plus, as well as on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card, commencing at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

UFC 256 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno live on Main Event. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 13 at 2 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time.

In other Australian state and territory capitals UFC 256 start time looks as the following: Sunday, December 13 at 1:30 pm ACDT in Adelaide, 1 pm AEST in Brisbane, 12:30 pm ACST in Darwin, 11 am AWST in Perth, and 10 am CXT Christmas Island time.

The four-fight preliminary card kicks off at 12 pm AEDT on UFC Fight Pass (11:30 am ACDT, 11 am AEST, 10:30 ACST, 9 am AWST, 8 am CXT). MMA action begins with a sole early preliminary bout at 11:30 am AEDT also on Fight Pass (11 am ACDT, 10:30 am AEST, 10 ACST, 8:30 am AWST, 7:30 am CXT).

UFC 256 card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Morena – Figueiredo’s flyweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza

Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Preliminary Card

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes

Early Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett