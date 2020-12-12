Search
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith stakes get higher – WBC super middleweight title added to the bill

Newswire
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith for WBC Super Middleweight title

Famous green and gold strap joins Ring Magazine and WBA belts in Texas

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith square off in a super middleweight world championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live and exclusive on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries, and on on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Advertisements

In addition to Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, a vacant WBC super middleweight belt will also be on the line. The announcement was made today by Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo (53-1-2 36 KOs) once again reaches for greatness as he challenges the WBA Super, Ring Magazine and world number one rated Super Middleweight Smith (27-0 19 KOs) in Texas, and the addition of the WBC title adds more greatness and glamour to an already monstrous fight.

Both men have won WBC straps before, with Canelo winning belts at Super-Welterweight and Middleweight and Smith landing the WBC Diamond belt at 168lbs, and the winner on December 19 will be ordered to face WBC #2 ranked Avni Yildrim within 90 days.

“The WBC is extremely proud to have such tremendous fight for the vacant WBC Super-Middleweight title,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. “Canelo and Callum will give the world a superb closing of a difficult year and will make fans from around the world celebrate with much entertainment and enjoyment. I would like to personally praise Avni Yildirim for his exemplary collaboration to make this a reality.”

“I am delighted that the winner of this fight will be crowned the WBC World champion at 168lbs,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Canelo Alvarez is the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet, and Callum Smith is the number one Super-Middleweight on the planet – so it is fitting for the winner to proudly wear the green and gold belt on December 19.”

The current Canelo vs Smith card looks as the following:

Canelo vs Smith card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, vacant WBC super middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Marc Castro (pro-debut) vs. TBA

Diego Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs)

Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs) vs. Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO)

Austin Williams (6-0 5 KOs) vs. Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Golovkin vs Szeremeta undercard receives two world title bouts plus more

Boxing
Two world title fights will be featured on the undercard of the historic Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta IBF and IBO world middleweight championship....
Read more

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in video and results

Boxing
Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more

Anthony Joshua on loss against Andy Ruiz – I don’t think that’s enough to change someone

Boxing
Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 256 weigh-in results – flyweight title official, Figueiredo and Moreno cleared

UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). MMA...
Read more
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary weigh-in results and video

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) and Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight battle, headlining Top Rank Boxing...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in video and results

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo tops PBC boxing card on Dec 19 live on Showtime

Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez takes on unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo for the vacant interim WBC Bantamweight World Championship...
Read more
Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan fight card set for Dec 16 date – Gallen vs Hunt, Fleming vs Tarimo, plus more

Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a light middleweight bout on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The...
Read more
Boxing

Unbeaten super lightweight Jonathan Navarro signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with undefeated super-lightweight sensation Jonathan Navarro. Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global...
Read more
Boxing

Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim join MTK Fight Night card on Jan 22

Rising stars Pierce O'Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim have all been added to next month's MTK Fight Night event. The three boxers will be...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith stakes get higher – WBC super middleweight title added to the bill

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith square off in a super middleweight world championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

December 12, 2020

Boxing

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097