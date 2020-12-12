Canelo vs Smith stakes get higher – WBC super middleweight title added to the bill

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith square off in a super middleweight world championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live and exclusive on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries, and on on TV Azteca in Mexico.

In addition to Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, a vacant WBC super middleweight belt will also be on the line. The announcement was made today by Matchroom Boxing.

Canelo (53-1-2 36 KOs) once again reaches for greatness as he challenges the WBA Super, Ring Magazine and world number one rated Super Middleweight Smith (27-0 19 KOs) in Texas, and the addition of the WBC title adds more greatness and glamour to an already monstrous fight.

Both men have won WBC straps before, with Canelo winning belts at Super-Welterweight and Middleweight and Smith landing the WBC Diamond belt at 168lbs, and the winner on December 19 will be ordered to face WBC #2 ranked Avni Yildrim within 90 days.

“The WBC is extremely proud to have such tremendous fight for the vacant WBC Super-Middleweight title,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. “Canelo and Callum will give the world a superb closing of a difficult year and will make fans from around the world celebrate with much entertainment and enjoyment. I would like to personally praise Avni Yildirim for his exemplary collaboration to make this a reality.”

“I am delighted that the winner of this fight will be crowned the WBC World champion at 168lbs,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Canelo Alvarez is the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet, and Callum Smith is the number one Super-Middleweight on the planet – so it is fitting for the winner to proudly wear the green and gold belt on December 19.”

The current Canelo vs Smith card looks as the following:

Canelo vs Smith card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, vacant WBC super middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Marc Castro (pro-debut) vs. TBA

Diego Pacheco (10-0 8 KOs) vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs)

Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs) vs. Ashton Sykes (5-3 1 KO)

Austin Williams (6-0 5 KOs) vs. Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs)