Golovkin vs Szeremeta undercard receives two world title bouts plus more

Two world title fights will be featured on the undercard of the historic Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta IBF and IBO world middleweight championship. Undefeated super middleweight contenders Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KOs) and Carlos Góngora (18-0, 13 KOs) will rumble for the vacant IBO super middleweight world title, and unbeaten WBA super featherweight world champion Hyun Mi Choi (17-0-1, 4 KOs) will be looking to extend her 12-year title reign against Calista Silgado (19-11-3 14 KOs).

Advertisements

The event takes place Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream on DAZN. The start time is set for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, which makes it 9 am AEDT in Australia.

“Title fights have always been my goal, and together with the team we became one step closer to the world title. I am confident in myself, my strength, and can’t wait to step into the ring. The training camp was held at the highest level as always, and I am ready for the fight,” Akhmedov said.

“We have been training together for several years and I have seen his progress with every fight and training camp. He is ready to fight for the world title and I am glad that Ali represents GGGP at the turning point of his career. I am sure he will succeed,” Golovkin said.

“I know I will be in tough with Akhmedov and I am ready for anything he wants to offer. We will see if he can do the same against me. Boston is about to see the start of its newest championship dynasty – mine,” Góngora said.

Akhmedov, who has won 75% of his fights by stoppage, returns to the ring having won five of his last six bout by knockout. He captured the WBC International Silver super middleweight title on June 8, 2019 by knocking out undefeated Marcus McDaniel in the third round. He followed that up with his first title defense, a first-round stoppage of Andrew Hernandez, Oct. 5, 2019. Promoted by GGG Promotions, he has been in the same training camp of his mentor Gennadiy Golovkin for several years.

Advertisements

Gongora, who represented Ecuador in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, reaching the quarterfinals in the 2008 summer games, has been training out of the Boston area throughout his professional career. The Ecuadorian bomber’s skill set as a boxer puncher and his victory by knockout ratio of 72% has made him one of the most avoided fighters. Now, in his first opportunity to fight on the international stage, he has vowed to make the most of this opportunity.

Choi’s 19th pro outing is her 18th World title fight, and on her American debut, the two-weight World ruler will look to make a big statement to her star-studded rivals at Super-Featherweight, while Calista is looking to break her curse in World title outings, having challenged for elite belts on six previous fights.

“From the time I started boxing, it was my dream to fight in the United States,” said Choi. “Now, it’s time to realize that dream. I am ready to show everyone a great boxing match. Through this match I hope to gain respect and support from the world. I’m looking forward to my first match in the United States.”

Also added to the card is British Super-Middleweight World title contender John Ryder (28-5 16 KOs) who takes on Michael Guy (12-5-1 5 KOs) over ten rounds. Ryder is back in action for the first time since taking on Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC Diamond titles, running the champion close on his Liverpool home turf. The Londoner will be looking to shake the rust off as he prepares for a big fight in the first quarter of 2021.

Reshat Mati (8-0 6 KOs) has been an exciting addition to the paid ranks, and the Albanian Bear fights for the ninth time as a pro and unbeaten Californian 18 year old Jalan Walker (6-0 6 KOs) fights on US soil for the first time against Rafael Reyes (18-11 14 KO’s) having boxed in Mexico six times since his debut in November 2019.

The current Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight card can be found below.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta card

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta, 12 rounds, middleweight – for Golovkin’s unified IBF and IBO middleweight titles

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant IBO super middleweight title

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Choi’s WBA super featherweight title

John Ryder vs. Michael Guy, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. TBD

Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes