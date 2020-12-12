Unbeaten super lightweight Jonathan Navarro signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with undefeated super-lightweight sensation Jonathan Navarro.

Advertisements

Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian, as he looks to continue to rise through the ranks of the 140lb division.

He is the latest highly-rated American talent to join forces with MTK Global and Mirigian, following on from Vergil Ortiz, Joshua Franco, Hector Tanajara and Misael Rodriguez.

Navarro said: “I’m very excited to have signed with MTK as my advisors and to have Rick Mirigian as my manager. I have the superior team in the sport of boxing alongside me and I can’t wait for the opportunities that there is to come.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “We’re thrilled to add Jonathan Navarro to the ever-growing list of fantastic American talent in our stable.

“He’s the latest big name that we’re working with alongside Rick Mirigan, and just like all of the other superb fighters that we’ve signed alongside Rick over the past month, we’re confident that Navarro can have an extremely successful career.”

Mirigian added: “Navarro will make his run at the upper class of the 140 pound division next year. He is an undefeated, come forward action-packed guy with power, who is made for TV and the bright lights. His coming out party takes place in 2021.”

Further news on more additions between MTK Global and Rick Mirigian will be announced in the coming days.