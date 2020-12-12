Search
Boxing

Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim join MTK Fight Night card on Jan 22

Newswire
Pierce O'Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim
Talented trio added to MTK Fight Night: Guerfi vs. McGregor

Talented trio added to MTK Fight Night: Guerfi vs. McGregor

Rising stars Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim have all been added to next month’s MTK Fight Night event.

Advertisements

The three boxers will be part of the massive card that takes place on Friday 22 January at Production Park Studios, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs) returns following an impressive showing in August, where he stopped Jacob Quinn in the fourth round.

McKeown (3-0, 1 KO) is back too after a TKO win over Levi Dunn in his last outing, while Azim finally gets the chance to make his professional debut.

They join an already stacked line-up, as Karim Guerfi defends his EBU bantamweight title against Lee McGregor, Sean McComb faces Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, and Craig MacIntyre takes on Mikey Sakyi.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re pleased to add even more big names to our event next month by having Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim join the bill.

“All three look destined for big things in the sport, so we’re excited to have them showcasing their skills on a massive stage.”

The current MTK Fight Night card: Guerfi vs McGregor can be found below.

MTK Fight Night: Guerfi vs McGregor card

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor – EBU European bantamweight title fight

Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne – Commonwealth lightweight title

Craig MacIntyre vs. Mikey Sakyi, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Pierce O’Leary vs. TBD

Mark McKeown vs. TBD

Hassan Azim vs. TBD

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Unbeaten super lightweight Jonathan Navarro signs with MTK Global

Boxing
MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with undefeated super-lightweight sensation Jonathan Navarro. Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global...
Read more

Craig MacIntyre vs Mikey Sakyi joins Guerfi vs McGregor undercard

Boxing
A fantastic super-lightweight clash between domestic rivals Craig MacIntyre and Mikey Sakyi will take place on next month's action-packed MTK Fight Night event. The two...
Read more

Gary Cully vs Viktor Kotochigov for WBO European lightweight title joins Walsh vs Hyland Jnr card

Boxing
Gary Cully will go up against Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title as part of the huge MTK Fight Night event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 256 weigh-in results – flyweight title official, Figueiredo and Moreno cleared

UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). MMA...
Read more
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary weigh-in results and video

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) and Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight battle, headlining Top Rank Boxing...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in video and results

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs)...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo tops PBC boxing card on Dec 19 live on Showtime

Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez takes on unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo for the vacant interim WBC Bantamweight World Championship...
Read more
Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan fight card set for Dec 16 date – Gallen vs Hunt, Fleming vs Tarimo, plus more

Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a light middleweight bout on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The...
Read more
Boxing

Unbeaten super lightweight Jonathan Navarro signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with undefeated super-lightweight sensation Jonathan Navarro. Navarro (17-0, 9 KOs) will be advised by MTK Global...
Read more
Boxing

Pierce O’Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim join MTK Fight Night card on Jan 22

Rising stars Pierce O'Leary, Mark McKeown and Hassan Azim have all been added to next month's MTK Fight Night event. The three boxers will be...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith stakes get higher – WBC super middleweight title added to the bill

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith square off in a super middleweight world championship bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

December 12, 2020

Boxing

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda

December 12, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097