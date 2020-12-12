Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary weigh-in live stream video and results – 4:30 pm ET

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) and Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight battle, headlining Top Rank Boxing card on Saturday, December 12. The main card airs on ESPN and live stream on FITE from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

In the co-main event Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) faces Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the main card, Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) takes on Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

The Stevenson vs Clary undercard is available on ESPN Plus. The full lineup can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Stevenson vs Clary weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 11 at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT. The live stream is available up top.

Get the full Stevenson vs Clary card below. The weigh-in results will be added. The event start time can be found here.

Stevenson vs Clary fight card

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs), 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, lightweight

Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), 10 round super middleweight

Undercard

Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) vs. Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Robeisy Ramirez (5-1, 3 KOs) vs. Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs), 6/8 rounds, featherweight

Jesse Rodriguez (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Saul Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs), 6/8 rounds light flyweight

Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) vs Larry Fryers (11-3, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, welterweight

Haven Brady Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michael Land (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight

Kasir Goldston (1-0) vs. Llewelyn McClamy (2-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, welterweight