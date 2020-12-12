Tszyu vs Morgan fight card set for Dec 16 date – Gallen vs Hunt, Fleming vs Tarimo, plus more

Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a light middleweight bout on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The ten-round contest, with Tszyu’s IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles on the line, tops boxinf fight card billed as “Sydney Superfight”.

The event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between NRL-star Paul Gallen and kickboxing and MMA legend Mark Hunt. The pair meets in a six-round battle at heavyweight.

The fans can watch the fights live on Kayo PPV.

The event marks the final big boxing show on Australian soil for 2020. The lineup has now been finalized.

Also on the main card Paul Fleming goes up against Bruno Tarimo at super featherweight. Liam Wilson battles Rodynie Rafol at lightweight. Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, Ty Telford meets Darragh Foley at super lightweight.

The Tszyu vs Morgan undercard comprises a trio of matchups. Luke Jackson takes on Tyson Lantry at lightweight, Riccardo Colosimo faces Dillon Bargero at super welterweight, and Oscar Doane and Trent Girdham do battle at super lightweight. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Sydney Superfight: Tszyu vs Morgan and Gallen vs Hunt

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tzyu vs Bowyn Morgan and Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt live on Kayo and Main Event. The PPV card date and start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card is available on Foxtel and Kayo. The event begins at 5:30 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Morgan card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, light middleweight

Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary Card

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight