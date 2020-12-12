Search
UFC 256 weigh-in results – flyweight title official, Figueiredo and Moreno cleared

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). MMA fans in the US can watch the event live on ESPN PPV, while in Australia the main card is available on Main Event.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Both, Figueiredo and Moreno came in at 124.5, making a five-round championship bout official.

Tony Ferugson weighed-in at 155, for his lightweight co-main event bout against Charles Oliveira, who was 154. Get the full weights and fight card below.

UFC 256 start time and how to watch can be found here.

UFC 256 card

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (124.5) vs Brandon Moreno (124.5)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs Jacare Souza (185.5)

Junior Dos Santos (246.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Preliminary Card

Cub Swanson (145) vs Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Renato Moicano (155) vs Rafael Fiziev (155.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

Tecia Torres (115.5) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)

Early Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs Peter Barrett (145.5)

