Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua KO’d Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts on Saturday, December 12 at SSE Arena, Wembley (video here). Check out some of the best fight action photos from the matchup below below, courtesy of Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

The full fight results from Joshua vs Pulev card can be found here.