Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev results – full fight card

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). The pair squares off the main event of Matchroom Boxing card held at The SSE Arena, Wembley. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on DAZN in the US and Australia and other countries, and on Sky Sports in the UK.

In the co-main event Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) and Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs) battle it out for vacant WBO Cruiserweight title. The full card can be found below.

Get Joshua vs Pulev results below.

Joshua vs Pulev results

Anthony Joshua def. Kubrat Pulev by KO (R9 at 2:58) – retains WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie def. Nikodem Jezewski by TKO (R2 at 1:45) – wins vacant WBO Cruiserweight title

Hughie Fury def. Mariusz Wach by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Martin Bakole def. Sergey Kuzmin by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92) – wins vacant WBC International heavyweight title

Kieron Conway def. Macaulay McGowan by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-89, 100-89)

Florian Marku def. Jamie Stewart by points decision (76-76)

Qais Ashfaq def. Ashley Lane by TKO (R4 at 0:20)