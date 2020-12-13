Full Fight Video: Anthony Joshua loses heavyweight titles via seventh-round TKO against Andy Ruiz

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his unified WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles against challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live on DAZN.

The only defeat on AJ’s resume goes back to June 2019, when he faced Andy Ruiz Jr, who claimed the win, as well as the belts, via a sensational seventh-round stoppage. Ahead of the event Pulev stated he was going to try to dethrone champion in the same manner. You can watch the full fight video up top.

In the rematch a year ago Joshua regained the titles, scoring a unanimous decision. He now faces Pulev, making the first defense in his second championship reign.

The full fight card and event start time in the UK, US and Australia cane be found here.