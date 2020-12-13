Full Fight Video: Chris Colbert scores first-round knockout of Miguel Beltran Jr

Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against Jaime Arboleda on Saturday, December 12. The contest headlines PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT. Ahead of the event, check out his fight last September, when he dropped Miguel Beltran Jr in the first round with one-two combination, and claimed a vacant NABA-USA lightweight title. You can watch it up top.