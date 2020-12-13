Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim WBA super featherweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. The pair battled it out on the top of PBC boxing card live on Showtime.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. In the pre-last round Colbert sent Arboleda down twice. The latter beat both eight counts, and the fight resumed. Moments later, however, Colbert started to unload another barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and waved the fight off.

The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the eleventh round. Colbert took the win by TKO and retained his belt.

You can watch Colbert vs Arboleda fight video highlights below. From ring entrance to result.

.@_Primetime718 delivers with an 11th round KO of Arboleda to stay unbeaten ? #ColbertArboleda pic.twitter.com/SkK0FBnUmo — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 13, 2020

With the win Chris Colbert remains undefeated and updates his record to 15-0, 6 KOs. In his previous bout in January he scored a unanimous decision against Jezreel Corrales to win then vacant WBA interim super featherweight belt.

Jaime Arboleda drops to 16-2, 13 KOs. The defeat snaps his six-win streak.

The full results from Colbert vs Arboleda card can be found here.