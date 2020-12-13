Search
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Newswire
Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda
Chris Colbert dominates Jaime Arboleda | Pic: Showtime Boxing Twitter

Chris Colbert retains interim WBA super featherweight title

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim WBA super featherweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. The pair battled it out on the top of PBC boxing card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The contest didn’t go the full distance. In the pre-last round Colbert sent Arboleda down twice. The latter beat both eight counts, and the fight resumed. Moments later, however, Colbert started to unload another barrage of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and waved the fight off.

The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the eleventh round. Colbert took the win by TKO and retained his belt.

You can watch Colbert vs Arboleda fight video highlights below. From ring entrance to result.

Advertisements

With the win Chris Colbert remains undefeated and updates his record to 15-0, 6 KOs. In his previous bout in January he scored a unanimous decision against Jezreel Corrales to win then vacant WBA interim super featherweight belt.

Jaime Arboleda drops to 16-2, 13 KOs. The defeat snaps his six-win streak.

The full results from Colbert vs Arboleda card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda results – full fight card

Boxing
Undefeated Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KO) defends his interim WBA junior lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KO) on Saturday,...
Read more

Full Fight Video: Chris Colbert scores first-round knockout of Miguel Beltran Jr

Boxing
Chris Colbert defends his interim WBA super featherweight title against Jaime Arboleda on Saturday, December 12. The contest headlines PBC boxing fight card live...
Read more

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo tops PBC boxing card on Dec 19 live on Showtime

Boxing
Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez takes on unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo for the vacant interim WBC Bantamweight World Championship...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Video: Shakur Stevenson dominates Toka Kahn Clary – looks for world title shot

The sensational Shakur Stevenson played the role of headliner and shined. Stevenson, the former featherweight world champion, secured a 10-round unanimous decision over veteran...
Read more
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Anthony Joshua dominates and stops Kubrat Pulev in Round 9

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua KO'd Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts on Saturday, December 12...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan

December 16, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097