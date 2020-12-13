Search
Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda results – full fight card

Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda
Chris Colbert vs Jaime Arboleda at the weigh-ins | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Undefeated Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KO) defends his interim WBA junior lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KO) on Saturday, December 12. The pair battles it out in the headliner of PBC boxing card taking place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The co-feature is a ten-round junior welterweight battle between Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KO) and Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KO). In addition, Ronald Ellis (17-1-2, 11 KO) and Matt Korobov (28-3-1, 14 KO) do ten round battle at 166 pound catchweight, as Ellis missed the contracted 161-pound weight.

Boxing fans can watch Colbert vs Arboleda live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Colbert vs Arboleda results below.

Colbert vs Arboleda results

Chris Colbert def. Jaime Arboleda by TKO (R11 at 1:37) – retains interim WBA junior lightweight title | Watch highlights

Richardson Hitchins def. Argenis Mendez by split decision (93-97, 98-92, 99-91)

Ronald Ellis def. Matt Korobov by TKO (R5 at 0:01)

