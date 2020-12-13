Full Fight Video: Shakur Stevenson wins vacant WBO featherweight title by UD against Joet Gonzalez

Shakur Stevenson faces Toka Kahn Clary in a ten-round junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12. The contest headlines Top Rank Boxing card, taking place at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE and on ESPN.

Ahead of the event the promotion released full fight video, featuring Stevenson in his bout last October, when he faced and defeated Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision to earn then vacant WBO featherweight title. You can watch it up top.

