Video: Shakur Stevenson dominates Toka Kahn Clary – looks for world title shot

The sensational Shakur Stevenson played the role of headliner and shined. Stevenson, the former featherweight world champion, secured a 10-round unanimous decision over veteran Toka Kahn Clary in the junior lightweight main event Saturday, December 12 from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble.

Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), the WBO No. 1 junior lightweight contender, has a title shot on his brain, but he nonetheless laid a beating on Clary (28-3, 19 KOs). The scorecards – 100-90 across the board – were a formality.

Up next, if he gets his wish, is a shot at the WBO junior lightweight world title.

“He knew how to survive. He came in there to survive, and that’s what he did,” Stevenson said. “I want the WBO belt first. The winner of [Carl] Frampton and [Jamel] Herring have to come see me. After that, we want [WBC world champion Miguel] Berchelt.”

