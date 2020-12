Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary results – full fight card

Undefeated Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) faces Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in a junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12. The pair squares off in a ten-round contest headlining the Top Rank Boxing card held at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

In the co-feature bout Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) takes on Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs) at lightweight. Kicking off the action Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) meets Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) at super middleweight. Stevenson vs Clary undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Stevenson vs Clary live stream on FITE and ESPN. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Boxing action begins on the undercard commencing at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The live stream is available on ESPN Plus.

Stay tuned with Stevenson vs Clary results below.

Stevenson vs Clary results

Shakur Stevenson def. Toka Kahn Clary by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Masayoshi Nakatani def. Felix Verdejo by TKO (R9 at 1:45)

Edgar Berlanga def. Ulises Sierra by TKO (R1 at 2:40)

Quincy LaVallais def. Clay Collard by unanimous decision (77-75, 77-75, 78-74)

Jesse Rodriguez def. Saul Juarez by KO (R2 at 2:05)

Robeisy Ramirez def. Brandon Valdes by TKO (R6 at 2:49)

Haven Brady Jr. def. Michael Land by RTD (R2 at 3:00)

Kasir Goldston def. Llewelyn McClamy by TKO (R2 at 1:35)