Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion up against challenger, battling it out live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. Both athletes put on a spectacular performance, delivering barrage of strikes, executing takedowns and everything in between.

In the end the judges’ decision ruled the fight a majority draw. One judge scored the fight 48-47 for Figueiredo and two judges had it 47-47, 47-47. As a result, Figueiredo, who was deducted a point in the third round for a groin strike, retained the belt.

You can watch Figueiredo vs Morena full fight video highlights below.

There were no losers in the #UFC256 main event ? pic.twitter.com/RdMiQCIM3G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 13, 2020

WE GO TO ROUND FIVE. IT'S ALL TO PLAY FOR. ?? #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/vFOyciMdAS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 13, 2020

THIS UPPERCUT CAME FROM THE GROUND ? #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/TTYTj9peuK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 13, 2020

THE LEVEL OF THIS FIGHT ? Figueiredo stuns Moreno but he returns IMMEDIATELY with the takedown. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/BfvXIYDo4k — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

They're are just trading through the first two ? #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/YQ2TjbyWuc — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Adding the first draw to his tale of the tape, Deiveson Figueiredo updated his record to 20-1-1 and retained his belt for the second time. In his previous outing in November he submitted Alex Perez in the first round, after earning then vacant title also by submission in Round 1 against Joseph Benavidez.

Brandon Moreno received the second draw to his resume and updated his record to 18-5-2. In his previous two bouts he defeated Brandon Royval via first-round TKO, and Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France by unanimous decision.

The full fight results from UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno can be found here.