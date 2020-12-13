Search
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Newswire
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno in UFC 256 main event | Pic: UFC Twitter

Deiveson Figueiredo retains UFC Flyweight title via majority draw with Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion up against challenger, battling it out live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. Both athletes put on a spectacular performance, delivering barrage of strikes, executing takedowns and everything in between.

In the end the judges’ decision ruled the fight a majority draw. One judge scored the fight 48-47 for Figueiredo and two judges had it 47-47, 47-47. As a result, Figueiredo, who was deducted a point in the third round for a groin strike, retained the belt.

You can watch Figueiredo vs Morena full fight video highlights below.

Advertisements

Adding the first draw to his tale of the tape, Deiveson Figueiredo updated his record to 20-1-1 and retained his belt for the second time. In his previous outing in November he submitted Alex Perez in the first round, after earning then vacant title also by submission in Round 1 against Joseph Benavidez.

Brandon Moreno received the second draw to his resume and updated his record to 18-5-2. In his previous two bouts he defeated Brandon Royval via first-round TKO, and Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France by unanimous decision.

The full fight results from UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

UFC 256 results – Figueiredo vs Moreno

UFC
UFC 256 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). In the main event the...
Read more

UFC Full Fight Video: Deiveson Figueiredo retains flyweight title by submission of Alex Perez

UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo makes the second defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12...
Read more

UFC 256 weigh-in results – flyweight title official, Figueiredo and Moreno cleared

UFC
UFC 256 features Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). MMA...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Video: Shakur Stevenson dominates Toka Kahn Clary – looks for world title shot

The sensational Shakur Stevenson played the role of headliner and shined. Stevenson, the former featherweight world champion, secured a 10-round unanimous decision over veteran...
Read more
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion...
Read more
Boxing

Chris Colbert defeats Jaime Arboleda by TKO in Round 11 – fight video highlights

Chris Colbert and Jaime Arboleda squared off on Saturday, December 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending interim...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Anthony Joshua dominates and stops Kubrat Pulev in Round 9

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua KO'd Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts on Saturday, December 12...
Read more
Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan

December 16, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

December 12, 2020

Boxing

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

December 12, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Errol Spence Jr defeats Danny Garcia to retain welterweight titles – fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia squared off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December 6 in Australia). The...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097