UFC 256 results – Figueiredo vs Moreno

UFC 256 Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Morena
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Morena weigh-in faceoff | Pic: Instagram UFC

UFC 256 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). In the main event the reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes the second defense of his title against challenger Brandon Morena.

In the co-main event Tony Ferguson faces off Charles Oliveira at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC 256 live on ESPN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (Order now >>). The preliminary card is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In Australia UFC 256 is available on Main Event. The PPV card start time is set for Sunday, December 13 at 2 pm AEDT. MMA action on the preliminary card commences at 12 pm AEDT on UFC Fight Pass, following the early prelim at 11:30 am AEDT also on Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC 256 results below.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno results

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – majority draw (48-46 for Figueiredo, 47-47, 47-47) – Figueiredo retains flyweight title | Watch highlights

Charles Oliveira def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Jacare Souza by KO (punches, R1 at 1:45)

Ciryl Gane def. Junior Dos Santos by TKO (elbow, R2 at 2:34)

Preliminary Card

Cub Swanson def. Daniel Pineda by KO (punches, R2 at 1:52)

Rafael Fiziev def. Renato Moicano by KO (punches, R1 at 4:05)

Gavin Tucker def. Billy Quarantillo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Tecia Torres def. Sam Hughes by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 5:00)

Early Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper def. Peter Barrett by submission (heel hook, R3 at 3:02)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

