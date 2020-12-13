Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Deiveson Figueiredo retains flyweight title by submission of Alex Perez

Newswire
Deiveson Figueiredo makes the second defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). MMA fans can watch the fight live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, the promotion released the video, going back to November, when the champion made the first successful defense of his strap by submission in the first round against Alex Perez. You can watch it up top.

The full UFC 256 card and start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMAUFCVideo

