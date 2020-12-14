Search
Cedric Doumbe gets new opponent for GLORY 76 – Karim Ghajji replaces Murthel Groenhart

Parviz Iskenderov
Cedric Doumbe
Cedric Doumbe is a two-time GLORY Kickboxing welterweight champion

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

Two-time welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe defends his belt this coming Saturday, December 19 in the co-main event of GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny. The French champion faces his country-fellow Karim Ghajji, who took the fight on a short notice, replacing Murthel Groenhart. The latter was forced to withdraw due to injury, which led to a highly anticipated trilogy fight to be cancelled once again.

GLORY Kickboxing 76 takes place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland. With no fans in attendance, the event airs live on pay-per-view (Order now>>).

Doumbe is riding the five-win streak. He last fought in June 2019, when he stopped Alim Nabiev in the second round to make the first successful defense of his belt in his second reign. Earlier the same year he dethroned Harut Grigorian to regain the title via second-round TKO. Before that he earned a unanimous decision against Jimmy Vienot and stopped Alan Scheinson and Thongchai Sitsongpeenong.

Ghajji won four bouts in a row. In his previous outing a year ago he defeated Giannis Boukis by unanimous decision to retain his ISKA 78 kg belt. Prior to that he took the win against Jordi Fernandez by TKO in Round 4, stopped Jordi Fernandez in the fourth, and scored a unanimous decision against Alcorac Caballero. Earlier in his career Ghajji held Bellator Kickboxing welterweight title and won WKN European middleweight Grand Prix.

In the main event of GLORY 76 K-1 legend Badr Hari faces Benjamin Adegbuyi. The pair squares off in a heavyweight title eliminator.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 76 live stream on FITE. The start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, which makes it 8 pm GMT UK time and 9 pm CET in Holland and France. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, December 20 at 7 am AEDT.

With the change, the current GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny card looks as the following:

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny fight card

Main Card

  • Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi, 3 rounds, heavyweight – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator
  • Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament final
  • Cedric Doumbe vs. Karim Ghajji, 5 rounds, welterweight – Doumbe’s GLORY welterweight title
  • Massinissa Hamaili vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final B
  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final A

Preliminary Card

  • Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen, 3 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

