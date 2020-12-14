Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt, start time, how to watch, Sydney Super Fight, main event, card

Undefeated Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in defense of his IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The ten-round bout serves as the main event of Sydney Super Fight, co-headlined by a six-round heavyweight contest between NRL star Paul Gallen and MMA and kickboxing legend Mark Hunt.

The pair of highly anticipated matchups tops the five-fight card live on pay-per-view. Among other bouts, Paul Fleming meets Bruno Tarimo at super featherweight, Liam Wilson takes on Rodynie Rafol at lightweight, and Ty Telford goes up against Darragh Foley at super lightweight.

The Sydney Superfight undercard features three bouts. Luke Jackson battles Tyson Lantry at lightweight, Riccardo Colosimo squares off against Dillon Bargero at super welterweight, and Oscar Doane meets Trent Girdham at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The final pre-fight press conference was held on Monday at Bankwest Stadium. The official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday midday (AEDT) at Taronga Zoo.

Sydney Super Fight, Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen – date, start time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan and Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, and the rest of pay-per-view card live stream on Kayo. The date and start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm AEDT – Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time. The PPV costs is $59.95 AUD.

In other Australian state and territory capitals Tszyu vs Morgan and Gallen vs Hunt start times look as the following: Wednesday, December 16 at 6:30 pm ACDT in Adelaide, 6 pm AEST in Brisbane, 5:30 pm ACST in Darwin, 4 pm AWST in Perth, and 3 pm CXT Christmas Island time.

The Tszyu vs Morgan undercard is available on FOX Sports 503 and Kayo, starting at 5:30 pm AEDT (Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney). This converts to 5 pm ACDT in Adelaide, 4:30 pm AEST in Brisbane, 4 pm ACST in Darwin, 2:30 pm AWST in Perth, and 1:30 pm CXT on Christmas Island.

In Auckland, New Zealand the main card kicks off at 9 pm NZDT. The preliminary card is set for 7:30 pm NZDT.

Tszyu vs Morgan and Gallen vs Hunt start time in the US converts to Wednesday, December 16 at 3 am ET / 12 am PT, following the undercard at 1:30 am ET / 10:30 pm PT (Tue, Dec 15).

Sydney Superfight card

Main Card (7 pm AEDT)

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, light middleweight – Tszyu’s IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles

Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary Card (5:30 pm AEDT)

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight