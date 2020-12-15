Search
GLORY 76 fight card – how to watch final big kickboxing date for 2020 topped by Badr vs Benny

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari dominates Rico Verhoeven in the rematch at Collision 2 in December 2019 | GLORY

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

This passing year was not rich on the big kickboxing shows due to pandemic, which put a halt to practically all sporting and other events. Nevertheless, we were still lucky to witness several good fights. The final big and arguably the biggest showdown for 2020 is scheduled for this coming Saturday, December 19, when Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the main event of GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view.

After being cancelled, rescheduled and postponed a number of times, Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi are finally set to face one another. The pair squares off in the heavyweight title eliminator.

The winner is expected to face the current or a new champion, subject to Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik 3 result on January 20.

GLORY 76 co-main event will see Cedric Doumbe making the defense of his welterweight title against Karim Ghajji. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing injured Murthel Groenhart.

Also on the card a four-man knockout tournament. The lineup suffered another change. Marciano Bhagwandass stepped in for Massinissa Hamaili in the first semi-final bout against Levi Rigters. The second semi-final of the contest features Antonio Plazibat up against Nordine Mahieddine in the rematch. The winners of these bouts are expected to faceoff in the tournament final on the same night.

A sole preliminary bout features Jos van Belzen up Damian Johansen at lightweight. Comprising six bouts in total, the full GLORY 76 fight card can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live stream

GLORY 76 takes place at an unnamed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland. While fans are not allowed to attend the event at the venue, they can still watch Badr vs Benny live stream on FITE PPV. The cost is $14.99 USD, €12.99, which makes it approximately $20 AUD.

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe. It converts to 8 pm GMT UK time, and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States.

Badr vs Benny Australia time is set for Sunday, December 20 at 7 am AEDT.

The preliminary card kicks off at 8 pm CET. The live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

Additionally, the PPV is available via Spike in Dutch, La Sueur in French and RanFighting in German.

GLORY 76 card

Main Card

  • Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi, 3 rounds, heavyweight – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator
  • Cedric Doumbe vs. Karim Ghajji, 5 rounds, welterweight – Doumbe’s GLORY welterweight title
  • Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament final
  • Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final B
  • Marciano Bhagwandass vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final A

Preliminary Card

  • Jos van Belzen vs. Damian Johansen, 3 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

