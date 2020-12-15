Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt – Sydney Super Fight weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in a ten-round light middleweight matchup on Wednesday, December 16. The contest headlines Sydney Superfight card, taking place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The co-main event features Paul Gallen up against Mark Hunt in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Boxing fans can watch the event live on Kayo.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The weigh-in ceremony is conducted today, Tuesday, December 15 at 12 pm AEDT at Taronga Zoo in Mosman, New South Wales.

Bowyn Morgan was the first to step on the scales, showing 69.32 kg. Tim Tszyu came in at 69.46 kg.

Kickboxing and MMA legend Mark Hunt weighed-in at 127.14 kg. NRL star Paul Gallen showed 103.66 kg.

Get the full Sydney Super Fight card and weigh-in results below.

Sydney Super Fight start time in Australia, US and New Zealand can be found here.

Sydney Superfight card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu (69.46 kg) vs. Bowyn Morgan (69.32 kg), 10 rounds, light middleweight

Paul Gallen (103.66 kg) vs. Mark Hunt (127.14 kg), 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paul Fleming (58.82 kg) vs. Bruno Tarimo (58.68 kg), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Liam Wilson (60.96 kg) vs. Rodynie Rafol (61.14 kg), 6 rounds, lightweight

Ty Telford (63.42 kg) vs. Darragh Foley (63.16 kg), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary Card

Luke Jackson (60.84 kg) vs. Tyson Lantry (61.12 kg), 6 rounds, lightweight

Riccardo Colosimo (69.14 kg) vs. Dillon Bargero (69.88 kg), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Oscar Doane (63.16 kg) vs. Trent Girdham (63.48 kg), 4 rounds, super lightweight