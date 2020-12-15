Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt time, fight order, full undercard, TV, Kayo, PPV cost, live stream

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW. The pair battles it out on the top of Sydney Superfight card co-headlined by a six-rounder between Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

The main card also includes Paul Fleming up against Bruno Tarimo, Liam Wilson faceoff Rodynie Rafol, and Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley. The full undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Sydney Super Fight start time and how to watch

The fans can watch Sydney Superfight, co-headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan and Paul Gallen face off Mark Hunt, live on Kayo. The PPV cost is $59.95.

Boxing action live on pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7 pm AEDT. Gallen and Hunt are expected to step inside the squared circle at 9:10 pm AEDT. Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan are set to face off at 9:45 pm AEDT.

The undercard is available on TV channel Fox Sports 503 via Foxtel and live stream on Kayo with no required PPV access. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 5:30 pm AEDT.

The start time in all Australian states and territories, as well as in the US and New Zealand can be found here.

Get the full Sydney Superfight card and fight schedule below.

Sydney Superfight card and fight time

Main Card (Kayo PPV)

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, 9:45 pm

Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, 9:10 pm

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, 8:25 pm

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, 7:55 pm

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, 7:05 pm

Undercard (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, 6:15 pm

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillion Bargero, 4 rounds, 5:50 pm

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, 5.30 pm