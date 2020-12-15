Search
Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt time, fight order, full undercard, TV, Kayo, PPV cost, live stream

Newswire
Sydney Super Fight: Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt
Sydney Super Fight features Tim Tszyu vs Morgan and Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt live on PPV

Sydney Super Fight: Tszyu vs Morgan + Gallen vs Hunt

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW. The pair battles it out on the top of Sydney Superfight card co-headlined by a six-rounder between Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The main card also includes Paul Fleming up against Bruno Tarimo, Liam Wilson faceoff Rodynie Rafol, and Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley. The full undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Sydney Super Fight start time and how to watch

The fans can watch Sydney Superfight, co-headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan and Paul Gallen face off Mark Hunt, live on Kayo. The PPV cost is $59.95.

Boxing action live on pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7 pm AEDT. Gallen and Hunt are expected to step inside the squared circle at 9:10 pm AEDT. Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan are set to face off at 9:45 pm AEDT.

The undercard is available on TV channel Fox Sports 503 via Foxtel and live stream on Kayo with no required PPV access. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 5:30 pm AEDT.

The start time in all Australian states and territories, as well as in the US and New Zealand can be found here.

Get the full Sydney Superfight card and fight schedule below.

Sydney Superfight card and fight time

Main Card (Kayo PPV)

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, 9:45 pm

Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, 9:10 pm

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, 8:25 pm

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, 7:55 pm

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, 7:05 pm

Undercard (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, 6:15 pm

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillion Bargero, 4 rounds, 5:50 pm

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, 5.30 pm

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt – Sydney Super Fight weigh-in results

Boxing
Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in a ten-round light middleweight matchup on Wednesday, December 16. The contest headlines Sydney Superfight card, taking place at...
Read more

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt, start time, how to watch, Sydney Super Fight, main event, card

Boxing
Undefeated Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in defense of his IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest...
Read more

Tszyu vs Morgan fight card set for Dec 16 date – Gallen vs Hunt, Fleming vs Tarimo, plus more

Boxing
Undefeated Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a light middleweight bout on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

GLORY 76 fight card – how to watch final big kickboxing date for 2020 topped by Badr vs Benny

This passing year was not rich on the big kickboxing shows due to pandemic, which put a halt to practically all sporting and other...
Read more
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt – Sydney Super Fight weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in a ten-round light middleweight matchup on Wednesday, December 16. The contest headlines Sydney Superfight card, taking place at...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 fight card – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal tops final MMA date for 2020

The final big MMA event for this passing year is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, when UFC Vegas 17 takes place at UFC Apex...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt time, fight order, full undercard, TV, Kayo, PPV cost, live stream

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW. The pair battles...
Read more
UFC

UFC 257: Watch first promo video for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier square off in the rematch on Saturday, January 23, battling it out in the main event of UFC 257....
Read more
Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez tops PBC boxing live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Dec 16

Rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will battle Colombia's Janer González in the 10-round main event of PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, December 16 at...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 fight card – how to watch final big kickboxing date for 2020 topped by Badr vs Benny

This passing year was not rich on the big kickboxing shows due to pandemic, which put a halt to practically all sporting and other...
Read more
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt – Sydney Super Fight weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in a ten-round light middleweight matchup on Wednesday, December 16. The contest headlines Sydney Superfight card, taking place at...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan

December 16, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097