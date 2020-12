Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier square off in the rematch on Saturday, January 23, battling it out in the main event of UFC 257. The official event trailer, titled “Ready for War”, hit the stream and is available up top. “The Notorious” won their first fight in 2014 via first-round TKO.

MMA fans can watch UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2 live on ESPN+ PPV.