UFC Vegas 17 fight card – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal tops final MMA date for 2020

The final big MMA event for this passing year is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, when UFC Vegas 17 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight battle between Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal.

Advertisements

Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) last fought in November 2019, scoring a unanimous decision against Vicente Luque. With the win he rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against Anthony Pettis and Darren Till.

Geoff Neal (13-2) is riding the eight-win streak. In his previous outing a year ago he stopped Mike Perry in the first round. Prior to that he TKO’d Niko Price in Round 2 and earned a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 17 is set to see a bantamweight matchup between former 125-pound champion Jose Aldo (28-7) and Marlon Vera (16-6-1). Among other bouts featured on the main card, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (23-10) takes on Alex Morono (18-6, 1 NC), Marcin Tybura (20-6) faces fellow-heavyweight Greg Hardy (7-2, 1 NC) , and former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-7-1) battles it out against Rob Font (17-4).

The upcoming event is also looking to become one of the biggest cards of the year with as many as fifteen bouts expected to be featured on the night. This follows a number of matchups being postponed and rebooked for this show, due to several positive test results for coronavirus as well as non-COVID related issues happened at the previous shows, including the recent UFC Vegas event early December.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live stream on ESPN+. While the order of the bouts is yet to be finalized, the announced to date list of matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal card

Welterweight Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Bantamweight Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Welterweight Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Heavyweight Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Welterweight Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Catchweight (195 lbs) Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Middleweight Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Lightweight Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Flyweight Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Women’s Flyweight Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Middleweight Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula