Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card live on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring rising welterweight contender in his outing early November, when he stopped Justin DeLoach in Round 9. You can watch it up top.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

David Morrell vs Mike Gavronski headlines PBC boxing card live on FOX, Dec 26

Boxing
David O. Morrell Jr. defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Mike Gavronski on Saturday, December 26. The 12-round contest headlines PBC Fight...
Read more

Stanionis vs Gonzalez weigh-in results, full card, fight order and start time

Boxing
Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) is back in the ring facing off Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KOs) in the headliner of PBC Fight Night...
Read more

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez tops PBC boxing live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Dec 16

Boxing
Rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will battle Colombia's Janer González in the 10-round main event of PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, December 16 at...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 12 pm ET

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097