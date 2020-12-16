Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card live on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring rising welterweight contender in his outing early November, when he stopped Justin DeLoach in Round 9. You can watch it up top.