Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 12 pm ET

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL this coming Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

The final Golovkin vs Szeremeta pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which makes it 5 pm GMT UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Thursday, December 17 at 4 am AEDT.

In attendance the main event fighters as well as the undercard competitors. The live stream is available up top.