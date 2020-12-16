Search
Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Badr Hari secures first punch knockout against Domagoj Ostojic

Newswire
Badr Hari returns to action this coming Saturday, December 19 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator, headlining GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video going back to August 2008, when “Golden / Bad Boy” knocked out Domagoj Ostojic in 19 seconds with first jab thrown. You can watch it up top.

The fans can watch Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi live stream on FITE PPV.

GLORY 76: Badr vs. Benny fight card and start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

