Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

Parviz Iskenderov
Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt
Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt in Sydney Superfight co-main event | Pic: via Twitter/bet365_aus

Sydney Super Fight

“The Super Samoan” Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The contest featured kickboxing and MMA legend up against NRL star squaring off in the co-headliner of Sydney Super Fight.

The scheduled for six rounds heavyweight matchup went a full distance. While the opening round was a warm up, yet quite a few punches were thrown, Hunt hurt Gallen in the second with big right, as well as connected big left. The third round saw Gallen putting pressure on Hunt. In the fourth Hunt connected another left. Gallen paid back with big right and an uppercut, having Hunt against the ropes. In the fifth Hunt wobbled Gallen with big right. The latter, however, landed more overall.

In the sixth and final round Gallen threw a myriad of jabs, and looked more fresh. Hunt slowed down, but was still looking to land one of his heavy punches.

In the end Paul Gallen was awarded a unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight 58-56. One judge had it 59-55.

With the win Paul Gallen updated his boxing record to 10-0-1 and remained undefeated. Hunt, who hasn’t boxed since 2000, dropped to 0-2-1.

On the top of Sydney Super Fight card Tim Tszyu meets Bowyn Morgan in the WBO super welterweight title eliminator. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

