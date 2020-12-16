Stanionis vs Gonzalez weigh-in results, full card, fight order and start time

Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) is back in the ring facing off Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KOs) in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 16.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Eimantas Stanionis 1 weighed-in at 148.6 lbs. Janer Gonzalez showed 149 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 9 pm PT.

Get the full Stanionis vs Gonzalez fight card and weigh-in results below.

Stanionis vs Gonzalez card

Eimantas Stanionis (148.6 lbs) vs. Janer Gonzalez (149 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight

Eumir Marcial (162.4 lbs) vs. Andrew Whitfield (165.8 lbs), 4 rounds, middleweight

Fernando Molina (133.2 lbs) vs. Teodoro Alonso (135 lbs), 6 rounds, lightweight

Jose Perez (124.8 lbs) vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia (125.4 lbs), 8 rounds, featherweight

Michael Angeletti (121.6 lbs) vs. Jerrell Barbour (120.4 lbs), 4 rounds super bantamweight