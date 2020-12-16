Search
Boxing

Stanionis vs Gonzalez weigh-in results, full card, fight order and start time

Parviz Iskenderov
Eimantas Stanionis weigh-in
Eimantas Stanionis weighs-in | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) is back in the ring facing off Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KOs) in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 16.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Eimantas Stanionis 1 weighed-in at 148.6 lbs. Janer Gonzalez showed 149 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 9 pm PT.

Get the full Stanionis vs Gonzalez fight card and weigh-in results below.

Stanionis vs Gonzalez card

Eimantas Stanionis (148.6 lbs) vs. Janer Gonzalez (149 lbs), 10 rounds, welterweight

Eumir Marcial (162.4 lbs) vs. Andrew Whitfield (165.8 lbs), 4 rounds, middleweight

Fernando Molina (133.2 lbs) vs. Teodoro Alonso (135 lbs), 6 rounds, lightweight

Jose Perez (124.8 lbs) vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia (125.4 lbs), 8 rounds, featherweight

Michael Angeletti (121.6 lbs) vs. Jerrell Barbour (120.4 lbs), 4 rounds super bantamweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Boxing
Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card...
Read more

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez tops PBC boxing live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Dec 16

Boxing
Rising welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will battle Colombia's Janer González in the 10-round main event of PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, December 16 at...
Read more

Spence vs Garcia predictions – boxing pros pick the winner

Boxing
Errol Spence Jr puts his unified welterweight title on the line when he faces two-weight champion Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5 (Sunday, December...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 12 pm ET

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097