Sydney Super Fight results – Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt, full fight card

Sydney Super Fight takes place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW tonight, Wednesday, December 16. The event is co-headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan, following Paul Gallen face off Mark Hunt. The contest top boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Tszyu and Morgan square off in the WBO super welterweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

NRL star Gallen and kickboxing and MMA legend Hunt meet in a heavyweight boxing clash. The bout is scheduled for six rounds.

Also on the main card Paul Fleming meets Bruno Tarimo, Liam Wilson takes on Rodynie Rafol, and Ty Telford battles Darragh Foley. The full undercard can be found below.

Sydney Super Fight start time and how to watch

The fans can watch Sydney Super Fight live on Kayo. The PPV card start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm AEDT. Gallen vs Hunt fight time is set for 9 pm AEDT. Tszyu vs Morgan fight time is set for 9:45 pm AEDT.

Sydney Super Fight undercard live stream is available on Kayo with no PPV required, and on TV via Foxtel on Fox Sports 503. The first fight is scheduled for 5:30 pm AEDT. The fight by fight schedule can be found below.

The start time in all Australian states and territories, and also in the United States and New Zealand can be found here.

Stay tuned with Sydney Super Fight live results below.

Sydney Super Fight card

Main Card (Kayo PPV)

Tim Tszyu def. Bowyn Morgan by KO (R1 at 1:54)

Paul Gallen def. Mark Hunt by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 59-55)

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo – ruled No Contest (doctor’s stoppage due to cut caused by accidental head clash, R3)

Liam Wilson def. Rodynie Rafol by TKO (R3)

Darragh Foley def. Ty Telford by split decision (95-94, 97-93, 93-96)

Undercard (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Tyson Lantry def. Luke Jackson by majority decision (57-57, 60-54, 58-57)

Riccardo Colosimo def. Dillion Bargero by TKO (doctor’s stoppage due to cut, R1 at 2:01)

Trent Girdham def. Oscar Doane by unanimous decision (40-35, 39-36, 40-35)