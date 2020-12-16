Search
Boxing

Sydney Super Fight results – Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt, full fight card

Newswire
Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan
Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan weigh-in faceoff | Pic: No Limit Boxing via Timtszyuboxing Facebook

Sydney Super Fight takes place at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW tonight, Wednesday, December 16. The event is co-headlined by Tim Tszyu up against Bowyn Morgan, following Paul Gallen face off Mark Hunt. The contest top boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Tszyu and Morgan square off in the WBO super welterweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

NRL star Gallen and kickboxing and MMA legend Hunt meet in a heavyweight boxing clash. The bout is scheduled for six rounds.

Also on the main card Paul Fleming meets Bruno Tarimo, Liam Wilson takes on Rodynie Rafol, and Ty Telford battles Darragh Foley. The full undercard can be found below.

Sydney Super Fight start time and how to watch

The fans can watch Sydney Super Fight live on Kayo. The PPV card start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 7 pm AEDT. Gallen vs Hunt fight time is set for 9 pm AEDT. Tszyu vs Morgan fight time is set for 9:45 pm AEDT.

Sydney Super Fight undercard live stream is available on Kayo with no PPV required, and on TV via Foxtel on Fox Sports 503. The first fight is scheduled for 5:30 pm AEDT. The fight by fight schedule can be found below.

The start time in all Australian states and territories, and also in the United States and New Zealand can be found here.

Stay tuned with Sydney Super Fight live results below.

To refresh click here.

Sydney Super Fight card

Main Card (Kayo PPV)

Tim Tszyu def. Bowyn Morgan by KO (R1 at 1:54)

Paul Gallen def. Mark Hunt by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 59-55)

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo – ruled No Contest (doctor’s stoppage due to cut caused by accidental head clash, R3)

Liam Wilson def. Rodynie Rafol by TKO (R3)

Darragh Foley def. Ty Telford by split decision (95-94, 97-93, 93-96)

Undercard (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Tyson Lantry def. Luke Jackson by majority decision (57-57, 60-54, 58-57)

Riccardo Colosimo def. Dillion Bargero by TKO (doctor’s stoppage due to cut, R1 at 2:01)

Trent Girdham def. Oscar Doane by unanimous decision (40-35, 39-36, 40-35)

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Boxing
Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more

Tszyu vs Morgan, Gallen vs Hunt time, fight order, full undercard, TV, Kayo, PPV cost, live stream

Boxing
Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan square off in a ten-round matchup on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW. The pair battles...
Read more

Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt – Sydney Super Fight weigh-in results

Boxing
Tim Tszyu faces Bowyn Morgan in a ten-round light middleweight matchup on Wednesday, December 16. The contest headlines Sydney Superfight card, taking place at...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 12 pm ET

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097