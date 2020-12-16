Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the headliner of pay-per-view card billed as Sydney Super Fight.

The scheduled for ten rounds matchup ended early. Tszyu stalked and dominated Morgan sending him to the canvas for the first time with a short left uppercut that followed a series of punches.

The latter beat the count and the fight resumed, yet only for a few seconds. Tszyu finished the job with a massive overhand right flooring Morgan for the second time and that was it. The referee waved the fight off at the official time stamp of 1 minute and 55 seconds into the very first round.

With the win Tim Tszyu remains undefeated and updates his record to 17-0, 13 KOs. In addition he earns a shot at WBO super welterweight title.

Bowyn Morgan drops to 21-2, 11 KOs. The defeat snaps his 14-win streak.

In the co-main event of Sydney Super Fight NRL star Paul Gallen defeated kickboxing and MMA legend Mark Hunt by unanimous decision.

