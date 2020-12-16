Search
UFC

UFC 256 slow motion fight video highlights

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno

Check out some of the best moments from UFC 256 headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo in defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno this past weekend in Las Vegas, NV. The full results from the final pay-per-view fight card for 2020 can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno full fight video highlights from UFC 256

UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Morena squared off in the headliner of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12. The contest featured the defending flyweight champion...
Read more

UFC 256 results – Figueiredo vs Moreno

UFC
UFC 256 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 12 (Sunday, December 13 in Australia). In the main event the...
Read more

UFC Full Fight Video: Deiveson Figueiredo retains flyweight title by submission of Alex Perez

UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo makes the second defense of his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday, December 12...
Read more

Latest

Boxing

Tim Tszyu KO’s Bowyn Morgan in Round 1 – wins WBO super welterweight title eliminator

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 12 pm ET

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 17 – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal (video)

Welterweights Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) and Geoff Neal (13-2) square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 scheduled for this coming Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Eimantas Stanionis scores ninth-round KO against Justin DeLoach

Eimantas Stanionis is back in the ring on Wednesday, December 16 when he faces Janer Gonzalez in the headliner of PBC Fight Night card...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097