Video: Mark Hunt scores second-round knockout win in big boxing gloves in K-1 fight

Mark Hunt is back in the ring tonight, Wednesday, December 16, when he faces Paul Gallen in a six-round boxing match. The contest co-headlines Sydney Super Fight live on pay-per-view from Bankwest Stadium in Paramatta, NSW.

The outing will mark the first time in over a decade when “The Super Samoan” puts on the big boxing gloves, after throwing punches in the small 4 ounce gloves inside the MMA cage.

Up top is the video going back to December 2001, when Hunt knocked out fellow-legend Jerome Le Banner in their rematch held at K-1 World Grand Prix Quarter Finals in Tokyo, Japan. The bout was one of his last fights as a kickboxer.

Boxing fans can watch Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen live on Kayo. The PPV card start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT.

In the main event Sydney Super Fight Tim Tszyu goes up against Bowyn Morgan. The full card and fight schedule can be found here.

The start time for all Australian states and territories, as well as the US and New Zealand can be found here.