Search
Boxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines new date set for January 30 in Moscow

Newswire
Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines
Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines

Unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev defends belts against Adam Deines in Moscow

The pandemic and an injury kept Artur Beterbiev out of the ring in 2020, but boxing’s most devastating knockout artist has a blank canvas as he prepares to kick off Top Rank on ESPN’s 2021 championship schedule in grand fashion.

Advertisements

Beterbiev, the unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion, will defend his titles Saturday, Jan. 30 against Adam Deines at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. A two-time Olympian from Russia’s Chechnya region, Beterbiev has never fought in his home nation as a professional.

Boxing fans can watch Beterbiev vs Deines live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

“Artur Beterbiev is the world’s premier light heavyweight, and we eagerly await his ring return,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We have unification plans for Artur next year, but he must first get past Adam Deines, a worthy, upset-minded challenger.”

Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, authored the signature win of his career in October 2019, when he knocked out Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the 10th round of a title unification fight in Philadelphia. The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for a March 28 title defense against China’s Meng Fanlong, and the original Oct. 23 date for the Deines fight was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a rib injury in training. Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs), ranked No. 5 by the IBF, was born in Russia and has made his professional home in Germany. The 29-year-old southpaw has won a pair of bouts via stoppage since the lone loss of his career, a June 2019 unanimous decision to Fanlong in Macau, China.

“I’m excited to have the chance to fight in my home country of Russia,” Beterbiev said. “This fight against Adam Deines means a lot to me, and you can be sure that I am preparing accordingly to honor this opportunity.”

Deines said, “I’ve been waiting to fight Beterbiev for a long time. I can’t wait to put forth the fight of my life to become unified world champion. Moscow, I’m coming.”

The Beterbiev vs Deines undercard to be announced.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Video: Shakur Stevenson dominates Toka Kahn Clary – looks for world title shot

Boxing
The sensational Shakur Stevenson played the role of headliner and shined. Stevenson, the former featherweight world champion, secured a 10-round unanimous decision over veteran...
Read more

Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Kahn Clary results – full fight card

Boxing
Undefeated Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) faces Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in a junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12. The pair...
Read more

Full Fight Video: Shakur Stevenson wins vacant WBO featherweight title by UD against Joet Gonzalez

Boxing
Shakur Stevenson faces Toka Kahn Clary in a ten-round junior lightweight battle on Saturday, December 12. The contest headlines Top Rank Boxing card, taking...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez results – full fight card

Welterweights Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KO) and Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KO) square off in a ten-round matchup headlining PBC boxing card at Shrine...
Read more
Boxing

Tim Tszyu stops Bowyn Morgan in the first round

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines new date set for January 30 in Moscow

The pandemic and an injury kept Artur Beterbiev out of the ring in 2020, but boxing's most devastating knockout artist has a blank canvas...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 start time US, Australia – how to watch, Thompson vs Neal, main event, card

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....
Read more
Boxing

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez results – full fight card

Welterweights Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KO) and Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KO) square off in a ten-round matchup headlining PBC boxing card at Shrine...
Read more
Boxing

Tim Tszyu stops Bowyn Morgan in the first round

Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan squared off on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The pair battled it out in the...
Read more
Boxing

Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in six-round boxing match

"The Super Samoan" Mark Hunt made his return to boxing on Wednesday, December 16 when he faced Paul Gallen live on pay-per-view from Bankwest...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097