Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith final pre-fight press conference live stream video – 1 pm ET

Saul Canelo Alvarez faces Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest features boxing super star up against the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. In addition a vacant WBC super middleweight title is on the line. The fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

The final Canelo vs Smith pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 17 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT, which makes it 6 pm UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday, December 18 at 5 am AEDT. The live stream is available up top.